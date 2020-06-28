Ellen Fishkin

Ellen Goldstein Fishkin
was born on August 1, 1960. She was raised in Silver Spring Maryland and spent most of her life in Maryland, where she earned a BS in political science and spent her summers at Camp Louise. After that she spent several years in Tucson working on a political campaign. Soon after she returned to Maryland where she met and married the love of her life, David Fishkin, on May 9, 1993. She worked at the Jewish Federation and later for several nonprofit associations and earned a Master's degree from University of Maryland University College in Non-Profit Management. On May 14, 2001 a beautiful baby girl was born to Ellen and David and they named her Dana Rose. Ellen decided she wanted to be a full time Mother while Dana was young. That worked out well for mother and daughter. Ellen joined David's practice in 2013 on a part time basis and built a weight loss practice. She was not surprisingly loved by her clients and she cared for them equally. Ellen's Father, Julius Goldstein, with whom she had a very warm relationship, was deceased in 2017. Ellen and her Mother, Rhoda, had a very close and loving relationship up to the end which Rhoda and Dana plan to continue. Ellen is also survived by her older brothers who treasured her, Bruce (Renee) and Paul (Patty) and her uncle Lee Dechter and Aunt Roslyn Freiser, nephew Michael, nieces, Andrea and Jessica, cousins Lili McLean, Robin Goldstein and Joy Boon. Ellen had many friends from all over the country as well as those she grew up with, many of them as close as family, too numerous to name but they know who they are. She had a talent for genuine friendship. She will be missed. Due to Covid-19, services are private. Donations in her memory can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-dr-ko039s-3bp-research. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.