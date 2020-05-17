Ellen Gordon
On Friday, May 15, 2020, Ellen Gordon, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Jules Gordon; devoted mother of Shana (William) Godfrey, Michael (Gena) Gordon and Martha (Michael) Schmidt; beloved sister of Susan Zevin and the late David Zevin; cherished grandmother of Samantha, Casey, Jacob, Meyer, Spencer and Hazel. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (cbf.org
) or the (). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.