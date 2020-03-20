

Ellen J. Henderson



Retired Professor of Biology at Georgetown University, Ellen Jane Henderson passed away at Georgetown Hospital on February 1, 2020. She will be deeply missed by close friends and family and mourned by legions of former colleagues and students.

Dr. Henderson was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on February 16, 1940 and grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana. She earned her degrees at Purdue University and was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Edinburgh, after which she was appointed the first female tenure track professor in chemistry at MIT. She spent the bulk of her career at Georgetown, from 1980 until her retirement in 2008, introducing generations of students to Cell Biology and mentoring graduate students in her laboratory. She is listed as a noteworthy biology educator by Marquis Who's Who.

Professor Henderson was named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1991 for her ground-breaking research in cell biology. She was an active member of the American Society of Cell Biology and the Association for Women in Science.

On campus Dr. Henderson served as the Chair of Biology from 2000-2006, and she was tireless in her support of Women's Studies, the creation of the LGBTQ Center, and undergraduate and graduate students, particularly women. She also served on the University Rank and Tenure Committee and was central to the development of plans for the new science building, Regents Hall.

She was an intrepid traveler, hiker, bird- lover, and photographer, as well as a lover of music, particularly opera. Her trips included treks in the Himalayas and on K2, and her beloved highlands in Scotland.

Professor Henderson is survived by her sister, Julia Heard, and her husband, Jim Heard, by three nephews, Bryan Heard, Curtis Heard, Chris Heard, and a niece, Carolyn Heard Werther, as well as 10 great-nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Ellen Henderson's memory may be made to the Washington National Opera or the World Wildlife Fund.