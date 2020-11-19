

Ellen Correl Lehner

Died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. Dr. Lehner was born on December 19, 1930, in Frankfurt, Germany. In August 1939 she and her brother left for England on the Kindertransport. She arrived in the United States in November 1943 and joined her parents in Highland Park, NJ. She was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and was awarded a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Purdue University. She was Professor of Mathematics at the University of Maryland in College Park for several decades, as well as Professor Emerita. She was happily married for 41 years to Guydo Rene Lehner, also a mathematician, who predeceased her. She keenly enjoyed music, and was an accomplished player of the recorder. She and Guydo loved to travel within the US, and to Europe, Africa, and South Asia, as well as sailing, canoeing, and camping, especially in the Minnesota wilderness areas. She is survived by her loving family -- her brother Frank Correl and his wife Hanne Correl of Chevy Chase, MD; and nephews Theodore Correl of Seattle, WA, and Stephen Correl, his wife Dr. Gaye Harris, and their sons Hailas and Julius of Portland, OR. A service will be planned at a later time.



