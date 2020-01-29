

Ellen Luce (Age 75)



Passed away on January 4, 2020 in Franklin, IN. Born on May 17, 1944, in New Brighton, PA, to the late Wilfred and Sara (Dunlap) Mason, she was a graduate of New Brighton High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She later received a graduate degree from Virginia Tech in Marriage and Family Counseling and pursued a career as a licensed psychotherapist with the Pastoral Counseling Centers of the Presbyterian Churches of Northern Virginia.

She was married to Rev. Thomas P. Luce from 1966 until he passed away in 2001. She is survived by her son Greggor Luce of Vienna, VA, her brothers and sisters-in-law Tom and Sandy Mason of Indianapolis, IN and Tim and Rosemary Mason of Edina, MN, and two nieces and a nephew and their families.

Ellen spent most of her life in Falls Church, VA, with a mountain cabin retreat for rest and relaxation in Paw Paw, WV. She enjoyed gardening, reading, interacting with a diverse group of friends and annual trips to join her extended family for a week on a North Carolina beach. Her pleasant manner was available to everyone, and even in the last weeks of her struggles with dementia, her nurses commented on her sweetness.

Ellen's cremains will be interred beside those of her late husband at Lewinsville Presbyterian Church in Mclean, VA, and a memorial service will be held there at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

The family has requested contributions to organizations battling dementia or MS in lieu of flowers.