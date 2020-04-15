The Washington Post

ELLEN MAXWELL

Ellen Mary Maxwell  

Died March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC with family by her side after a three-and-a-half-year battle with uveal melanoma. She was born April 30, 1955 to Mary (Newhall) and Dr. James Ackley Maxwell in Worcester, MA. After graduating from Smith College in 1977, she taught English as a Second Language in Sweden where she met her husband Hakan Lonaeus. They relocated to Washington, DC, in 1980 and were married in Newport, RI in June, 1983. Ellen earned an MBA from New York University in 1984 and worked as a budget officer first at the Office of Management and Budget from 1984-1991 and a senior budget officer at OPIC (now the US International Development Finance Corporation) until 1999.
 
In addition to being an avid Washington Capitals fan, Ellen remained active in the local community, including the Palisades Citizen's Association, local school libraries, ParkRun, St. David's Episcopal Church, the Acorn Garden Club, her long-time book group, and neighborhood walking groups. Ellen loved spending time with family and friends at the beach in Jamestown, RI and Koster, Sweden.
 
In addition to her husband, Ellen leaves three sons, Gustaf, Charles, and James Oscar Maxwell Lonaeus; one grandson, Henrik Lonaeus; and two siblings, Anne Livingston and Daniel Maxwell.
 
A memorial service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC at a later date. Donations in honor of Ellen may be made to Save The Bay-Narragansett Bay at SaveBay.org or Potomac Conservancy at potomac.org/donate
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 15, 2020
