

Ellen Menis



Passed away on December 26, 2018, beloved wife of Oscar Menis; adored mother of Peter, Daniel, Sara Smith (Jennifer), Thomas (Subhana Ansari), Richard (Jane), Arthur, and Edward (Laurie Hoyt); and cherished grandmother of Rafael, Caleb Smith, Alice, and Isaac. Oscar, Daniel, and Thomas predeceased her. Ellen enjoyed reading and writing, and was a member of several book clubs and a writers' club. Ellen was a graduate of Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, OH, the University of Michigan, and Bowie State University, MD, and worked as an addiction counselor in Ellicott City, MD and in Arlington County, VA. Her many civic activities include being a member the League of Women Voters for over 50 years, being an volunteer and advocate for the Mental Health Association of Montgomery County (MD), National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), and the UUCR Housing and Homelessness Task Force. A celebration of Ellen's life will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville, 100 Welsh Park Dr., Rockville, MD 20850. In lieu of flowers please make a contributions to NAMI. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.