

Ellen Agnes Lundvall Myers

(Age 86)



Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on April 29, 2019 in McLean, Virginia. The daughter of the late Dorothy J. Lundvall and the late Arthur E. Lundvall, Ellen is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ralph Myers; her sons Paul Myers (Alice) and Douglas Myers (Hallie); daughter Judith Kollevoll (Olav); and grandchildren Elizabeth Myers, William Myers, Annika Kollevoll, Annelise Kollevoll, Sam Myers and Maggie Myers.

Ellen was born on November 19, 1932 and grew up in Baltimore, Maryland. She graduated from Eastern High School and went on to the University of Maryland where she graduated in 1954 with a BA in American Studies. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. While in college Ellen met her husband Ralph and they were married on May 19, 1956 in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Ellen raised three children in Belle Mead, New Jersey, and volunteered for a variety of organizations, including the Kingston Presbyterian Church and the Rocky Hill Library. In 1977 she began working at Princeton Theological Seminary and at the time of her retirement in 1997 she was the Assistant for Academic Affairs. Students and faculty alike recognized Ellen as a strong advocate and welcoming presence, and the Seminary granted her Emeritus status upon her retirement

A memorial service celebrating Ellen's life will be held on Saturday May 18 at 11 a.m. at the Vinson Hall Retirement Community Chapel, 6251 Old Dominion Drive, McLean, VA 22101, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ellen's name to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts or the Navy Marine Coast Guard Residence Foundation.