PERKINS ELLEN CLIFFORD PERKINS Ellen Clifford Perkins, born June 20, 1945 in Washington, DC, died on February 12, 2020 at age 74 in her Frederick, MD home after a short - but spirited - battle with lung cancer Ellen, affectionately known as "Bird" by those closest to her, spent her childhood in Washington, DC and Chevy Chase, MD, graduating from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. She attended the University of Maryland, then worked as a reporter for The Washington Daily News, before marrying U.S. Foreign Service Officer Anthony C. Perkins, and serving alongside him in the Dominican Republic, Romania, Mexico and Italy. After a divorce, Ellen returned to the DC-area and worked at the law firm of Hamilton & Hamilton, the Washington National Cathedral, the American Council on Life Insurance and Cambridge Energy Research Associates, before moving to Frederick in 2011. Ellen was preceded by her parents, George and Mary Clifford and her beloved older brother, George Clifford, Jr. She is survived by two sisters: Mary Poor and Kathleen Clifford MacDonough; a brother, John Clifford; and two cherished sisters-in-law, Garry Clifford and Sue Clifford. Ellen lovingly raised and leaves behind three children: Roy (Jana) Perkins of Del Mar, CA, and Mary Jane (Jeff) Kissel and Elizabeth Perkins, both of Gaithersburg, MD. She was a steadfast, caring and unforgettable presence in the lives of six beautiful grandchildren, Roy Perkins, Jr.; James, Brian and Andrew Kissel; and John and Sofia Muja, as well as many admiring nieces and nephews. Ellen's greatest gift - one might say her unique superpower - was making friends and keeping them. Her kindness, generosity, good humor and genuine, deep connections to anyone with whom she interacted made her truly special. A member of the Women's Giving Circle of Frederick, Ellen never once much hesitated to extend her hand to help others - even when she had little herself. Ellen's unrelenting devotion to her faith, her family and to the communities and causes for which she cared so deeply serve as an enduring example to us all. A viewing will be held at Gawler's Funeral home on Feb. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at The Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament at 11:30 a.m. on February. 17, with interment at Rock Creek Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.josephgawlers.com

