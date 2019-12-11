The Washington Post

Ellen Simpkins (1920 - 2019)
Service Information
Viewing
Service
Notice
ELLEN BARNETT SIMPKINS  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest December 1, 2019. She was a loving wife of the late John H. Simpkins, Sr. she leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Ellen Savoy, Sandra and Mary Barnett, a devoted sister, Florence Moreland and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, MD. Viewing is at 9 a.m. and service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment is National Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements are done by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Homes, Inc.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 11, 2019
