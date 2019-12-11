ELLEN BARNETT SIMPKINS
Peacefully entered into eternal rest December 1, 2019. She was a loving wife of the late John H. Simpkins, Sr. she leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Ellen Savoy, Sandra and Mary Barnett, a devoted sister, Florence Moreland and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, MD. Viewing is at 9 a.m. and service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment is National Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements are done by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Homes, Inc.