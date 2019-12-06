Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLEN TALBOTT. View Sign Service Information Calling hours 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Duffy Chapel at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Quesada Street at Western Ave. NW Washington , DC View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Quesada Street at Western Ave. NW Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice



Ellen Talbott

Born September 27, 1941 of Chevy Chase, MD and Rehoboth, DE, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. A Maryland native and 3rd generation resident of the family home in Chevy Chase, Ellen graduated from Sidwell Friends High School and University of Maryland. The youngest child of Everett and Dorothy Flood of Flood Pontiac car dealership at Van Ness in Washington, DC, Ellen was a Cryptologist and NSA analyst at Ft. Meade before marrying her husband John Talbott, a US Marine in Okinawa and Camp LeJeune, now a retired financial consultant. She was active in the Junior League of Washington, Garden Club of Chevy Chase, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Columbia Country Club, Pi Beta Phi sorority, and many other organizations. She is terribly missed by her husband John of 54 years and four children and their families: Jay (m. Kate Bannon, with Cecelia and John III), Scott (m. LeeAnn Hodges, with Lauren and Emily), Sharon (m. Chris Scarvell, with Daisy), and Alison (m. Eric Durland, with Edward and Nathan), and countless relatives and friends in the DC area and across the country. Friends may call on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Duffy Chapel at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Quesada Street at Western Ave. NW, Washington, DC where mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the main Church, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen's name are welcome at Catholic Charities of DC.

