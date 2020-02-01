

ELLEN VALA SCHNEIDER

December 10, 1954 - February 2, 2006



Dearest Ellen: It is hard to believe that it has been 14 years since we lost your smiling face and loving soul. You left us long before your time, and you deserved to enjoy your life, and family, for many more years. We think of you every day in many ways, and we try to follow your lead in being kind, and thoughtful, to others. There is much good news to share, and your brother and sisters are all well, but we suspect you are well aware of all of it. We will always love and miss you.

Matt, Matthew and John Jacobs