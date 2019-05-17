

ELLEN O. VAN EDWARDS



Ellen O. Van Edwards went home to Glory while listening to praise music in her daughter Robin's arms on May 11, 2019 at 5:25 a.m. Ellen was a native Washingtonian and Ms. Senior Queen 2003 of the District of Columbia. Ellen was also known as "Hajji" the clown. Ellen leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Adriene L. Jordan, L. Robin Smith (Dexter A. Smith); grandsons, Robert A.D. Jordan, Thomas Jordan III, William D. Clark and Jonathan D. Smith; brother, Thurmon B. Jones, Jr. and a sister, Linda E. Greene (Jay Greene). She also leaves to cherish memories, a host of family members, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. We will miss her while we are here, but we know we will meet her in glory.

Viewing will be held on Monday, May 20, 10 a.m., followed by Homegoing Service, 11 a.m., at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

We are confident, to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.

2 Corinthians 5:8