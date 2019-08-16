

Elliot Ferebee

(Age 96)



Elliot transitioned into eternal peace on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Novant Medical Center in Huntersville, NC. He had only lived in North Carolina for several weeks. Elliot's wish was to be buried in Maryland where he had resided off and on for many years. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hopkins United Methodist Church, 13250 Highland Rd., Highland, MD 20777. Viewing is from 10:30 to 11 a.m.; Service starts at 11 a.m. Interment and Repass follows on church grounds. In lieu of flowers please donate in his honor to Hopkins Endowment Fund or Novant Hospice and Palliative Care Fund. Entrusted to Snowden Funeral Home.