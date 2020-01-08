The Washington Post

ELLIOTT BUSHLOW (1927 - 2020)
ELLIOTT H. BUSHLOW  

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, Elliott H. Bushlow, 92, passed peacefully at home. Predeceased by his wife, Lillian, he is survived by sons Hale and Todd (Nora), and granddaughter, Leah. Elliott, a Washington, DC native, was a CPA with the federal government. An avid golfer, practical joker, and tomato farmer, Elliott had a large personality, and often engaged in "stuff and nonsense" with family and friends. Graveside services on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva on Saturday and Sunday, 7 to 9 p.m., at Leisure World Overlook party room. Memorials may be made to .

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 8, 2020
