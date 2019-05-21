

Elliott Jan Moulton (Age 82)



Passed away peacefully from heart disease at his home on Monday, April 15, 2019. The long time Georgetown resident was born in Michigan on November 5,1936 and grew up in Batavia, New York.

He graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York with a degree in electrical engineering In 1958 and later was awarded a MBA from Harvard Business School in 1965.

He began his career with ITT working as a systems engineer, first in Cuba, then in Chile. Next, at Hughes Aircraft, he engineered satellite communication systems in Nigeria and South Africa. In 1965 he became COMSAT's Manager of International Development for Africa and the Middle East. He later joined with other professional associates to form Teleconsult, A telecommunications consulting based in Georgetown. He eventually founded Potomac Services Corporation, an international trade and development firm, also based in Georgetown.

He leaves his sister, Joyce Coleman of Rochester, NY; three nieces, and one nephew. He also leaves his longtime companion Judy Newman, and his beloved dogs.

A memorial tribute will be held on Friday, May 24 at 1 p.m. at the Graham Hotel, 1075 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, in Georgetown.