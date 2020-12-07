PERLIN ELLIOTT PERLIN On Friday, December 4, 2020, Capt. USN Ret. of Bethesda, MD. Born in Scranton, PA, and most recently of Maple Wood, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Carole Sue Price Perlin; loving farther of Amy Posner (David); George Perlin (Judy), Dr. Daniel Perlin, and Samuel Perlin (Sharon); dear brother of Steven Rapport and the late Elain Auerbach; cherished grandfather of Mara Weinstein (David), Shi Posner (Mariam), and Elaine Posner, Sue Ellen Sitton (Dawayne); Sar Fine (David), Joshua, Joelle, Monte, Liat, Amit, Maital Perlin; great grandfather of Ari, Gabriel, Gilad, Jenna, Jadon, Shoshanna, Dakota, Stanley, and Cole; great-great grandfather of Kora Blake Nunez. Elliott was a graduate with honors of Calvin Coolidge High School, The George Washington University, Thomas Jefferson Medical College. He held boards in Internal Medicine, Hematology, Oncology, Gerotology, and Pharmacology. A US Naval Officer, he served with distinction during the Vietnam War, and was Chief of Hematology and Oncology at Bethesda Naval Hospital. Upon retirement from the Armed Services he directed the Sickle Cell Anemia Center at Howard University. A life-long learner, he was a renowned researcher on a constanct quest for understanding, publishing over 100 papers. He was a compassionate physician who helped countless people throughout his distinqueshed career. Elliott led an extrodinary life full of good deeds and wonderful experiences. He served as Boy Scout Troop Leader, President of Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim and volunteered with Mobile Med to bring care to senior citizens. He and Carole never tuned away a friend and welcomed all to their home and table. They travelled the world and loved to meet people. He could play chess blindfolded and played a mean game of tennis. Elliott appreciated good music, enjoyed playing his violin, and could be relied upon to serenade family and friends with his harmonica at all celebrations. He would compose beautiful poems to honor special and important occasions and publish two volumes of poetry: "Like the Trailing of a Comet on an Endless Journey" and "Breaking Additions with Poetry Therapy." Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Garden of Rememberance Memorial Park in Clarksville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim or to the charity of your choice
