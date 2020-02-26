The Washington Post

ELLIOTT WILLIAMS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLIOTT WILLIAMS.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John Wesley AME Zion Church
1615 14th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
John Wesley AME Zion Church
1615 14th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ELLIOTT SINGLETON WILLIAMS  
(Age 83)  

Elliott Singleton Williams, of Washington, DC, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born to the late Rev. David L. Williams, Jr. and Naomi Elizabeth Singleton Williams. He is survived by his daughter, Chanel Baker; brother, Dr. David L. Williams, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at John Wesley AME Zion Church, 1615 14th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009. Visitation: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.