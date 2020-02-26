ELLIOTT SINGLETON WILLIAMS
(Age 83)
Elliott Singleton Williams, of Washington, DC, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born to the late Rev. David L. Williams, Jr. and Naomi Elizabeth Singleton Williams. He is survived by his daughter, Chanel Baker; brother, Dr. David L. Williams, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at John Wesley AME Zion Church, 1615 14th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009. Visitation: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.