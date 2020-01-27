

ELLIS BARNARD STRICKLER (Age 97)



On January 21, 2020, Ellis Strickler died peacefully at her home in Chevy Chase, Maryland in the presence of her family. Ellis was the cherished mother of Nancy Borah and Betsy, Frank and Charles Strickler, and grandmother of Katherine and Robert Borah and Jackson Strickler. She was the widow of Frank Strickler, her husband of 57 years, who died in 2012. Ellis was a loving, warm-hearted person who made friends and spread happiness everywhere she went. She was born in Washington, D.C. and grew up in Takoma Park, MD and Kansas City, MO. She was an alumna of St. Mary's College in Raleigh, NC and the University of Alabama, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Before her marriage she worked as a secretary for Senator and vice-presidential candidate John Sparkman, and at the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Her family and friends will gather at Joseph Gawler's Sons Funeral Home, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. Donations can be made to the Kiwanis Foundation of Washington D.C. c/o David Cox, Jackson & Campbell, PC, 1120 20th Street NW, Suite 300 South, Washington, D.C. 20036