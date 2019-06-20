The Washington Post

ELLORA CARLE (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLORA CARLE.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ELLORA CLAIRE CARLE  

Known to her family and friends as Ellie, 82, died June 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She leaves her husband of 58 years Lee Edward Carle, her daughter Tracey Anne Deal, her grandson Jackson Redmond Deal and her granddaughter Claire McKenzie Deal. Ellora attended Fisher College in Boston, MA, attaining an Associate's Degree of Science in 1956. After graduating from Fisher, Ellora began her long career at the C.I.A. Working in numerous capacities in the Office of General Counsel and the Office of Congressional Affairs, finishing her career as an independent contractor in 2012. Ellora had a passion for travel and she and Lee had many wonderful travels together. Her true love was Paris, France, where she and Lee met. They were able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in Paris with friends and family in 2011. Ellora certainly had a "joie de vivre" attitude towards life. Her love of cooking and entertaining will live on in all of us. Funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Share a memory with the family at
Published in The Washington Post on June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon