

ELLORA CLAIRE CARLE



Known to her family and friends as Ellie, 82, died June 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She leaves her husband of 58 years Lee Edward Carle, her daughter Tracey Anne Deal, her grandson Jackson Redmond Deal and her granddaughter Claire McKenzie Deal. Ellora attended Fisher College in Boston, MA, attaining an Associate's Degree of Science in 1956. After graduating from Fisher, Ellora began her long career at the C.I.A. Working in numerous capacities in the Office of General Counsel and the Office of Congressional Affairs, finishing her career as an independent contractor in 2012. Ellora had a passion for travel and she and Lee had many wonderful travels together. Her true love was Paris, France, where she and Lee met. They were able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in Paris with friends and family in 2011. Ellora certainly had a "joie de vivre" attitude towards life. Her love of cooking and entertaining will live on in all of us. Funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Share a memory with the family at