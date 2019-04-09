Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLSWORTH "Randy" ROBEY Jr..



ELLSWORTH RANDOLPH ROBEY, JR. "Randy"

December 5, 1942 - April 5, 2019



Randy Robey of Annandale, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Regency Care of Arlington - after a brave, hard-fought battle with a number of health challenges.

A proud father and husband, avid sports fan, and loyal 53-year work horse for MetLife, Robey was a golfer equally at home on the links and the 19th hole, where he made and kept friends for life. A graduate of McLean High School and the University of Miami, whenever Robey asked, "Can I tell you something?" you could be sure you were sure to hear an entertaining story to remember.

He will be missed with a smile by his wife Kathy Felling, three children, three stepchildren, and four grandchildren. His life will be celebrated at a viewing on Wednesday, April 10, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, Virginia. A funeral mass will take place at St. Michael Church, 7401 St. Michael Lane, Annandale, Virginia, on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m. Interment will be private and at Stonewall Memory Gardens.