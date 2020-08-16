1/1
ELMA CARSON
E. Juanita Carson  
E. Juanita Carson, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, is the beloved mother of Cindy D. Blassingame, Tammy Thomas and Mary Ellen Carson. She is also survived by her sister, Alice Cullom; two granddaughters, Tia Carson and Nicole Thornton, and one grandson, Antione Thomas; great-grandson, two great-granddaughters and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Attendees should arrive by 11:45 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
