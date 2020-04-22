Elmer Hammonds
"Bud" (Age 87)
Transitioned from this life on April 12, 2020 at home, in Washington, DC. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Mary Hammonds. Also survived by daughters Michelle Hammonds of Washington, DC and Jocelyn Hammonds of Louisville, KY; sons Ronald (Christine) Hammonds and Elmer Hammonds, III of Louisville, KY, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister, Elmer Lucile Allen of Louisville, KY and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be private, at RN Horton on April 23, 2020. Memorial Celebration of Life at a later date.