

ELMER J. LINTHICUM, SR.



On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Elmer Joseph Linthicum, Sr. of Taneytown, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved husband of the late Sybil Jean Linthicum; devoted father of Elmer J. Linthicum, Jr., Sharon Hauptman (Harvey), Kathleen Strasser (John), Donna Gaynor (George), WM Timothy Linthicum (Patti) and Andrew T. Linthicum (Chrissy); loving grandfather of Julia Young, Kylie Conneally, Garrett Linthicum, Dalton Linthicum, Aubrey Linthicum, Avery Linthicum, Tessa Hauptman, Hannah Pearish, Emily Gaynor, Brady Gaynor; and great-grandfather of Matthew Flynn and Autumn Young.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m. at Glenview Mansion, 603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville, MD 20851. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, 11 a.m. at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church, 8402 Brock Bridge Rd., Laurel, MD 20724. A burial with full military honors will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2002 Clipper Park Road #110, Baltimore, MD 21211. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.