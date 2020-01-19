The Washington Post

ELMER LINTHICUM Sr. (1937 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELMER LINTHICUM Sr..
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Glenview Mansion
603 Edmonston Dr
Rockville, MD
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Glenview Mansion
603 Edmonston Dr
Rockville, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church
8402 Brock Bridge Rd
Laurel, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ELMER J. LINTHICUM, SR.  

On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Elmer Joseph Linthicum, Sr. of Taneytown, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved husband of the late Sybil Jean Linthicum; devoted father of Elmer J. Linthicum, Jr., Sharon Hauptman (Harvey), Kathleen Strasser (John), Donna Gaynor (George), WM Timothy Linthicum (Patti) and Andrew T. Linthicum (Chrissy); loving grandfather of Julia Young, Kylie Conneally, Garrett Linthicum, Dalton Linthicum, Aubrey Linthicum, Avery Linthicum, Tessa Hauptman, Hannah Pearish, Emily Gaynor, Brady Gaynor; and great-grandfather of Matthew Flynn and Autumn Young.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m. at Glenview Mansion, 603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville, MD 20851. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, 11 a.m. at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church, 8402 Brock Bridge Rd., Laurel, MD 20724. A burial with full military honors will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2002 Clipper Park Road #110, Baltimore, MD 21211. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.