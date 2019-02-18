

ELDNER LEOLA WIGGINS (Age 86)



Of Leesburg, VA formerly of Ft Washington, MD, departed this life on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by her husband, Sidney L. Wiggins, Sr.; two sons and a daughter, Sidney L. Wiggins, Jr. (very special daughter-in-law, Janet) of Leesburg, VA; Anderson Wiggins and Brenda Thomas of Ft. Washington, MD; siblings, Doris A. Reaves and Fred Richardson (Juanita) of Ft. Washington, MD, Robert Richardson (Rachel) of Rosamond, CA, Bernice Clark of Oxon Hill, MD and Bessie Logan (Doise) of Ft. Washington, MD; four grandchildren, Sheri Joyner (Alton), Shaconya Kendrick (Eric), Anthony Wiggins and Sidney L. Wiggins III (Latasha); six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; a special brother-in-law, Beacher J.E. Wiggins; a very special aunt and friend, Hazel Gillis and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD 20735. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service 12 p.m. at Philadelphia Baptist Church, 2872 Duke Rd., Nashville, NC 27856 Interment at Avent Family Cemetery, Castalia, NC. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, Eric S. Lyles, Director 1(800)388-1913.