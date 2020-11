Or Copy this URL to Share

ELNORA ROSE BRANHAM

On Friday, October 30, 2020, Elnora Rose Branham peacefully slipped into eternity at home. Elnora leaves to mourn and cherish fond memories, her daughter Evelyn Stratton; granddaughter Lisa Fitzpatrick; a host of nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at a later date.



