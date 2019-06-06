The Washington Post

ELNORA SHANDS

ELNORA LYNN PERRY SHANDS  

Transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She had a distinguished career in education, and was a world traveler. She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude Perry Sr., and Lola Perkins Perry. Ms. Perry Shands was the devoted mother of Chiquita Shands and Eureka Shands; cherished grandmother of Aidan Shands-Speight, Sade Pollard, and Samuel Pollard. She is survived by five brothers; two sisters, a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Celebration of Life Saturday, June 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, Maryland 20785.
Published in The Washington Post on June 6, 2019
