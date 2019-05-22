The Washington Post

ELNORA SILVER

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
5119 4th Street NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
5119 4th Street NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
ELNORA B. SILVER  
(Age 93)  

Peacefully slept away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Carroll Manor Nursing Home in Washington, DC. A resident of Washington, DC for over 60 years, Mrs. Silver worked at Howard University Hospital in the Telecommunications Department until her retirement. She attended Gethsemane Baptist Church in Washington, DC where she served as a Deaconess. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Silver, of 58 years along with a host of relatives and friends. Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5119 4th Street NW, Washington, DC. Viewing 10 a.m. until time of Serice at 11 a.m. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.

Published in The Washington Post on May 22, 2019
