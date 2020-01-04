Elois Butler
Departed this life on December 23, 2019. She is survived by her grandchildren, Tanora Gibbs-Seace and Reginald Seace, great-grandchildren, London Seace, Sandria Gibbs, Devaughn Gibbs and Charles Gibbs, nephews, Salerno Brown, Addison Switzer, Alvin Switzer, Rayman Barnes, Al Switzer, Sonny Switzer and Stevie Bold, nieces, Jacqulyn Brown, Cherry Brown, Vanessa Cruz, Millicent Murphy, Wendy Hall and Penny Switzer and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.