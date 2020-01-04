The Washington Post

ELOIS BUTLER

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Notice
Elois Butler  

Departed this life on December 23, 2019. She is survived by her grandchildren, Tanora Gibbs-Seace and Reginald Seace, great-grandchildren, London Seace, Sandria Gibbs, Devaughn Gibbs and Charles Gibbs, nephews, Salerno Brown, Addison Switzer, Alvin Switzer, Rayman Barnes, Al Switzer, Sonny Switzer and Stevie Bold, nieces, Jacqulyn Brown, Cherry Brown, Vanessa Cruz, Millicent Murphy, Wendy Hall and Penny Switzer and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 4, 2020
