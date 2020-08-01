1/1
Eloise Burney
1930 - 2020
Eloise Burney  
Eloise Burney (Bullock), 89 years old at the time of death. Born on August 16, 1930 - July 13, 2020. She attended Farmville, NC., public schools and obtained a certificate in data entry from Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, CO. She is survived by her eight children, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private by invitation only funeral arrangements on August 3, 2020 at Martins Crosswinds, Greenbelt, MD, and burial on August 4, 2020 at St. Paul's Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC.www.jbjfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
