Eloise Burney (Bullock), 89 years old at the time of death. Born on August 16, 1930 - July 13, 2020. She attended Farmville, NC., public schools and obtained a certificate in data entry from Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, CO. She is survived by her eight children, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private by invitation only funeral arrangements on August 3, 2020 at Martins Crosswinds, Greenbelt, MD, and burial on August 4, 2020 at St. Paul's Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC.