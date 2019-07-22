ELOISE LYTES (Age 88)
Went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019. Survived by her son, Gregory Lytes; grandchildren, Kristal Lytes, Floyd "Ernie" Lytes, II, Sherrie Gerald and Gary Vince; eight great-grandchildren; very special cousin/sister, Gertrude Goggins and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Ernest Lytes; son, Floyd Lytes and daughter, Denise Vince. Viewing will be held on July 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME.