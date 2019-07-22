The Washington Post

ELOISE LYTLES

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Rd.
Landover, MD
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Rd.
Landover, MD
ELOISE LYTES (Age 88)

Went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019. Survived by her son, Gregory Lytes; grandchildren, Kristal Lytes, Floyd "Ernie" Lytes, II, Sherrie Gerald and Gary Vince; eight great-grandchildren; very special cousin/sister, Gertrude Goggins and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Ernest Lytes; son, Floyd Lytes and daughter, Denise Vince. Viewing will be held on July 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Washington Post on July 22, 2019
