Eloise Prince  

Eloise peacefully passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 after a brief illness. She is survived by, her devoted husband, Roy L. Prince; daughters, Melodie Johnson (Mark) and La-Juan Lester; grandmother of Mark Johnson (Kimberly) and Mia Washington (Nicholas); great-grandmother of Ava, Sadie and Jayce. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 816 8th St. NW, Washington, DC, Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Entombment, Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Council of the Blind.