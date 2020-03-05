The Washington Post

ELOUIS CAIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELOUIS CAIN.
Service Information
Slocum Funeral Service, P.A.
7529 Old Alexandria Road
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-979-8818
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carolina Missionary Baptist Church
9901 Allentown Rd.
Fort Washington, MD
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Carolina Missionary Baptist Church
9901 Allentown Rd.
Fort Washington, MD
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Maryland National Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ELOUISE S. CAIN (Age 97)  

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved mother of Corrine S. Dubose, Richard Lee Cain (Laurie) and Monica L. Johnson. Also survived by five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral 11 a.m. at Carolina Missionary Baptist Church, 9901 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD. 20744. Interment 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9 at Maryland National Cemetery. Services by Slocum, P.A., (301) 979-8818.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.