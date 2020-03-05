ELOUISE S. CAIN (Age 97)
On Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved mother of Corrine S. Dubose, Richard Lee Cain (Laurie) and Monica L. Johnson. Also survived by five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral 11 a.m. at Carolina Missionary Baptist Church, 9901 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD. 20744. Interment 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9 at Maryland National Cemetery. Services by Slocum, P.A., (301) 979-8818.