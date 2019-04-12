Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELOUISE "Weezie" COLBY.



ELOUISE GLENNA COLBY

"Weezie" (Age 95)



Fell asleep in the Hope of the coming Kingdom of God on the Earth, due to natural causes, in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Elouise is survived by her husband of 73 years, Jack Colby and her children, Charles (Robin), Thomas (Leslie), James and Melissa (Michael Kemp); eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother Donald Moylan, her mother and father, Madella (Rees) and Urban Moylan, and her ninth grandchild, Brian Colby.

A Visitation will be held at the Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, Virginia 22302 (703-998-9200) on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Funeral Service, followed by light refreshments, will be held immediately after the visitation at 12 p.m.

A Committal Service and Interment at Quantico National Cemetery, Quantico, Virginia will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 12 p.m. For further information please visit the Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home Website at

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Christadelphian Bible Mission of the Americas.