ELOUISE TEMONEY
Peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Devoted wife of Robert L. Temoney; mother of Darlene Harris, Katherine Sherrill, Ada Sherrill and Darrien L. Temoney (deceased). She is also survived by five grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 2500 Enterprise Road, Mitchellville, MD. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Arrangments by Pope Funeral Home.