

ELSIE BARBARA ASHOOSH



On August 3, 2019. A beloved sister, cousin, and aunt, who proudly counted more than 200 nieces and nephews great grand, and great-great. Elsie was born on February 12, 1932, and raised in Manchester, NH. After graduating from Central High School in 1949 and working for more than a decade in Manchester, she moved to Northern Virginia in 1962, where she lived in Alexandria, Arlington, and Fairfax with her lifelong friend and cousin, Elizabeth D. Ashooh, most recently at Goodwin House Alexandria. Elsie worked as an administrative assistant to Congressman Melvin R. Laird (R-WI) in the U.S. House of Representatives and as a congressional liaison at the General Services Administration for some 30 years before retiring in 1990. A founding member of Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek Catholic Church in McLean, VA, she devoted countless hours each year as a member of the Ladies Guild and to assisting with the Fall Food Festival and the Lebanese Holiday Sweets Sale fundraisers. Elsie will be remembered at Holy Transfiguration at a 10:30 a.m. visitation, followed by an 11:30 a.m. liturgy on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Visitation and liturgy will then occur at Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Catholic Church in Manchester, NH, on a date to be announced soon, with interment following at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, in Bedford, NH.