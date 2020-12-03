

Elsie Bray

Elsie Bray of Arlington, VA passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at age 95. A native of McKeesport PA, Elsie, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Jacko) Hornak, moved to the Washington, DC area at the onset of World War II. She married Warren R. Bray Sr., of Bridgeport, CT, who predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by three sons: Warren (Ann) of Pawleys Island, SC, David (Sue Ann) of Winchester, VA, and Robin (the late Susan) of Mint Hill, NC; two grandsons Daniel (Kirsten) of New York, NY and John Paul of Mint Hill, NC; great granddaughter Emma of New York, NY; and sister Lynda (Jim) Slack of White Oak, PA. She was predeceased by her brother Robert (Patricia) Hornak of Liberty Borough, PA. Elsie will be interred with her husband Major (USMC retired) Warren R. Bray, Sr. at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.



