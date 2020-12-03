1/
ELSIE BRAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELSIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elsie Bray  
Elsie Bray of Arlington, VA passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at age 95. A native of McKeesport PA, Elsie, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Jacko) Hornak, moved to the Washington, DC area at the onset of World War II. She married Warren R. Bray Sr., of Bridgeport, CT, who predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by three sons: Warren (Ann) of Pawleys Island, SC, David (Sue Ann) of Winchester, VA, and Robin (the late Susan) of Mint Hill, NC; two grandsons Daniel (Kirsten) of New York, NY and John Paul of Mint Hill, NC; great granddaughter Emma of New York, NY; and sister Lynda (Jim) Slack of White Oak, PA. She was predeceased by her brother Robert (Patricia) Hornak of Liberty Borough, PA. Elsie will be interred with her husband Major (USMC retired) Warren R. Bray, Sr. at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved