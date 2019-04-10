ELSIE BROWN

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELSIE BROWN.

 

ELSIE C. BROWN  

Of Washington, DC, departed this life on Friday, March 29, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Garland R. Brown III (Lucy) and Gary A. Brown (Dorothy); one sister, Catharine Coles, six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. The homegoing service will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Matthews Memorial Church, 2616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington, DC Viewing 10 a.m. Service at 11 a.m. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery Waldorf, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.

Funeral Home
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.