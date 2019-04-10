ELSIE C. BROWN
Of Washington, DC, departed this life on Friday, March 29, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Garland R. Brown III (Lucy) and Gary A. Brown (Dorothy); one sister, Catharine Coles, six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. The homegoing service will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Matthews Memorial Church, 2616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington, DC Viewing 10 a.m. Service at 11 a.m. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery Waldorf, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.