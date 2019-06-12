ELSIE SHAPIRO BUDMAN (Age 96)
On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, ELSIE SHAPIRO BUDMAN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Harry Budman. Devoted mother of Sheldon (Beverly) Budman, Barbara Budman (Greg) Dickman, Donald (Diane) Budman and the late Anita Budman Lyons. Dear sister of the late Ruth Herson, the late Ann Bayer and the late Dorothy Cohen. Loving grandmother of Hilarie Bursten, Andi (James) Hakes, Susan (Matt) Revkin, Jodi (Seth) Miller, Brandi Ulrich, Douglas (Debbie) Dickman, Kevin (Mandi) Budman and Avery (Noah) Sudow. Cherished great-grandmother of Lexie Revkin, Logan and Reese Bursten, Beck and Hugh Hakes, Arden and Chase Miller, Luke Ulrich, David and Zachary Dickman, Hallie Sudow and William Budman. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. After the service, shiva will observed at 3210 North Leisure World Blvd. until 8:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.