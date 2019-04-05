Elsie Schultz Dent
(Age 97)
On March 31, 2019. Wife of the late Howard M. Dent, Jr. and mother of the late Sophie Mahoney. She is survived by her children Howard M. Dent, III (Nancy Schertler), Irene Dent, and Paul Dent (Janice); grandchildren Kevin Mahoney, Laura Tassinari (Jim), Elizabeth Dent, and Sophia Dent; great granddaughters Meghan Tassinari and Elyse Tassinari. Visitation at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 13705 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment in the church cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the .