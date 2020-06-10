ELISE PATRICIA FITZGERALD March 18, 1925 - May 16, 2020
Elise Patricia "Pat" Fitzgerald, née Petersilia, passed away May 16, 2020, at the age of 95. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Pat enjoyed a fulfilling professional career spanning more than 45 years. She will be remembered as an accomplished, elegant woman who was forward-thinking, gracious, and kind. She will be missed by all who knew her. Pat was predeceased by husband, John P. Fitzgerald, and leaves behind husband, Glenn Brewer; son John P. Fitzgerald, Jr., and wife, Julie; son Timothy L. Fitzgerald, and wife In Suk; daughter Sharon F. Noga, and husband Stephen; and, son Christopher Fitzgerald, and wife, Lisa; and, seven grandchildren. A private burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date, with a celebration of Pat's life to occur when all of her family and friends are able to gather safely.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.