1/1
ELSIE FLEMING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELSIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELSIE L. FLEMING  (Age 105)  
Elsie L. Fleming passed peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020, at her home in Southeast Washington, DC. Survived by Hudie B. Fleming (Peggy) and Charlotte Fleming. Other surviving relatives: two grandchildren, Lisa Lang and Lewis Fleming, four great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Pope Funeral Home Chapel, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD on Monday, September 14, 2020, viewing: 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Due to Covid 19 capacity will be limited to 50 people during service. (Face mask will be required).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Service
10:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
(301) 568-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved