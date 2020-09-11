ELSIE FLEMING

ELSIE L. FLEMING (Age 105)
Elsie L. Fleming passed peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020, at her home in Southeast Washington, DC. Survived by Hudie B. Fleming (Peggy) and Charlotte Fleming. Other surviving relatives: two grandchildren, Lisa Lang and Lewis Fleming, four great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Pope Funeral Home Chapel, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD on Monday, September 14, 2020, viewing: 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Due to Covid 19 capacity will be limited to 50 people during service. (Face mask will be required).