ELSIE PAYNE (1928 - 2020)
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Elsie Morris Payne  

Passed away on January 20, 2020 in Haymarket, VA. Elsie was born on March 22, 1928 in Marion, VA.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Payne; parents, Raymond and Maude Morris. She is survived by son, Raymond Payne; granddaughter, Kyla Payne; and brothers, Mac H. Morris and James H. Morris.
The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Thursday, January 23, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home Arlington with the funeral service beginning at 12 noon with burial to follow at Columbia Garden Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 22, 2020
Arlington, VA   (703) 920-4800
