ELSIE B. POPE (Age 92)
Elsie Blackshere Pope, of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was the devoted wife of the late Samuel Pope and beloved mother of Pamela G. Pope. She is survived by many family members and friends to cherish fond memories. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012 and on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of Homegoing Celebration, 11 a.m., at Albright United Methodist Church, 409 Rittenhouse St., NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.