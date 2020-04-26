ELSIE F. TYLER
Elsie Florence (Frier) Tyler, age 93, entered into eternal rest on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles Robin Tyler for 67 years; loving mother of Daniel Tyler, Michael Tyler, and Rosemary Mansfield; dear sister of Dale Frier. Elsie worked hard all of her life and graduated with an intermediate doctrine. She was an Elementary School Teacher and retired at age 72. She was a faithful member of Cheltenham United Methodist Church and a woman of great faith. She fiercely loved her family. She was loved by her students and the community. She will be greatly missed. A private service will be held at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 on April 27, 2020.