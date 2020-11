Or Copy this URL to Share

ELVA R. BOWMAN

Elva R. Bowman of Temple Hills, MD passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020. Visitation Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at From the Heart Church Ministries Annex, 5055 Allentown Rd, Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until private service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in LaPlata, MD.



