ELVOID LAKES, III



ELVOID LAKES III WENT TO BE WITH HIS LORD AND SAVIOR - JESUS CHRIST ON MAY 12, 2019.

MR. LAKES WAS BORN AND RAISED IN RULEVILLE, MISSISSIPPI AND SPENT MOST OF HIS ADULT LIFE IN MARYLAND - PRIMARILY UPPER MARLBORO AND BELTSVILLE.

HE WAS AN EXTREMELY DEVOTED HUSBAND, FATHER AND OVERALL AWESOME PERSON. AMONG HIS GREATEST ACHIEVEMENTS WAS HIS IMMEDIATE FAMILY - HIS WIFE AND DAUGHTER, DR. SHERRY AND DR. SERIA LAKES.

MR. LAKES WAS EXTREMELY INTELLIGENT, A PASSIONATE LEARNER AND WELCOMED ALL THINGS INVOLVING SCIENCE, ENGINEERING, TECHNOLOGY, AND MATH. HE WAS ALSO A PHD CANDIDATE IN TECHNOLOGY.

MR. LAKES WAS A DYNAMIC SYSTEMS ENGINEER. HE DESIGNED AND DEVELOPED WEAPON SYSTEMS, INITIALLY, AS A U.S. NAVY SAILOR AND MORE RECENTLY AS A DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE CONSULTANT.

ELVOID ENJOYED TRAVELING WITH HIS FAMILY AND HAD VISITED MULTIPLE CONTINENTS AND COUNTRIES. HE EQUALLY, ENJOYED HISTORY AND POLITICS AND WAS ALWAYS READY TO DISCUSS THE NEXUS BETWEEN THE TWO.

HE ENJOYED WESTERN MOVIES, FOOTBALL, TAKING CARE OF AND BEING WITH FAMILY (HIS IMMEDIATE FAMILY IN MARYLAND AND HIS EXTENDED FAMILY IN MISSISSIPPI AND NORTH CAROLINA), TAKING CARE OF HIS HOME, LAWN, AND HIS CARS.

IN ADDITION TO HIS BIOLOGICAL DAUGHTER SERIA, HE HELPED RAISE OTHER CHILDREN, TIFFANY, BRITTANY, EBONY, AND DEANDRE.

ELVOID WAS AN AVID READER OF THE BIBLE AND ACTIVELY INVOLVED IN CHURCH AT WESTPHALIA United Methodist Church.

MR. LAKES PERSONIFIED LOVE, STRENGTH, WISDOM, FAITHFULNESS, FAIRNESS, GRACE, AND EACH AND EVERY ONE OF THE CHARACTERISTICS THAT GOD INTENDED A MAN TO HAVE. HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH CHRIST WAS AUTHENTIC AND HIS WELCOMING SPIRIT MADE YOU FEEL AT HOME.

MR. LAKES WILL BE SINCERELY MISSED BY EVERYONE AND HE WILL BE REMEMBERED AS A PHENOMENAL HUSBAND AND AWESOME DAD. HE WAS AND ALWAYS WILL BE A SUPER HERO TO HIS WIFE AND DAUGHTER. HE WAS TRULY A GIFT AND A GREAT MAN OF GOD.

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, May 18, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. aT WESTPHALIA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN UPPER MARLBORO, MD. Interment private.