EMANUEL "Bego Mangie Papa" BEGO
1939 - 2020
Emanuel Wright Bego, Sr.   "Bego" "Mangie" "Papa"  
Emanuel Wright Bego, Sr. was born on August 2, 1939. He departed this life on June 11, 2020. He was the sixth of ten children born to Florence and Mary Bego, of Widen, West Virginia. Graveside service Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m. Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.  In his early years, he became a Golden Gloves Champion in the state of West Virginia. In 1954, Emanuel was the first to integrate Widen High School, the school football team, and the first "Negro" basketball captain to crown a white prom queen. In 1965, Emanuel began a 55-year career in sales in the cemetery business and became the first African American Cemetery Director in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area. Emanuel, a distinguished dresser, was known for his sharp pool skills as a local DC legend.  Emanuel married Catherine Boddie Bego. From this union, three children were born, Emmanuel, Jr., Sonja and Orlando.  He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted wife, Catherine; sons, Emmanuel, Jr., Rev. Orlando (Ebony); daughter, Canzada (Garry); one brother, John Bego of St. Albans; four sisters, Ramona Saunders (Louis) of Suitland, MD, Shirley Jackson (Edward) of Washington, DC, Cerita Watson (Henry) of St. Albans; Selena Hebert (Robert) of St. Albans, WV; grandchildren, Lauren Bego, Marcus Kave, Alexis Bego, Lindsey Bego, Oshea Bego, Chloe Wiggins; great grandchild, Marli Kave; Godson, Dion Reid and a host of relatives, friends and spiritual sons and daughters.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 10, 2020.
