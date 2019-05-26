EMANUEL BINDER
On Friday, May 24, 2009, EMANUEL BINDER of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Silver Spring, MD. Devoted husband of the late Sylvia Binder. Beloved father of Audrey G. and Michael J. (Susan) Binder. Dear grandfather of Randall J. and Craig J. Binder. Emanuel, a World War II
veteran, was employed by the U.S. Department of State/Voice of America for 37 years. He also was a college professor for over 15 years and a tennis player. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva will be observed Sunday and Monday 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shaare Tefila Congregation, 16620 Georgia Ave., Olney, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to or to the Jewish Social Service Agency. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.