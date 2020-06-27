

EMANUEL HAZYKIAH BUNDY "E-man" (Age 69) MARCH 1, 1951 - JUNE 21, 2020

Emanuel H. Bundy entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Pamela L. Bundy; loving father of Emanuel Hazykiah Bundy Jr. (deceased), Kyana L. Bundy-Evans, and Erinn H. Bundy; devoted grandfather of Ryan L. and Roman L. Evans. Survived by sister, Kimberly Bundy and brother, Joseph Bundy.Emanuel was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from the Department of Education after 36 years of federal service. A native Washingtonian (Dunbar Class of '69), he received his B.S. degree from Bowie State University. He leaves to cherish his memory, a host of relatives and friends. Interment: Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Emanuel H. Bundy, Jr. Class of "94 Memorial Scholarship Fund, Gallaudet University.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store